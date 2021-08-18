The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) will start distributing land to farmers in Marawi City and Lanao del Sur in October.

"In cooperation with the Department of National Defense headed by Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, on April 30, 2021, the DAR agreed with the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region for Muslim Mindanao to distribute the 1,300 hectares of land in Marawi City; Lanao del Sur, 780 hectares in the municipality of Saguiaran; 1,324 hectares in Piagapo; and 1,396 hectares in Marantao," Agrarian Reform Secretary John Castriciones said in Monday night's Talk to The People.

Castriciones said the land will be given to farmers for free.

"Presently, these lands are being measured and the deed of transfer of the government-owned lands will be signed and this coming October these lands will be distributed," he said.

Castriciones said under the Executive Order No. 75 issued by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2019, more than 2500 hectares were awarded to more than 2,000 farmers, including the 124 graduates of agricultural courses.

He said more than 2,000 former rebels and their sympathizers were also given farm lands in Nueva Vizcaya, sa Leyte, Bohol, Masbate, Arakan Valley, Negros while a total of 146 decommissioned combatants of Moro Islamic Liberation Front received their land in the Bangsamoro Region. Robina Asido/DMS