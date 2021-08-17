An official from the Philippine Genome Center on Monday said the first recorded case of COVID-19 Lambda variant is a local one.

"Based on the report of the Department of Health (DOH), this is a local case," Eva Maria Dela Paz, director for health program from the Philippine Genome Center said during 'Laging Handa' public briefing.

Dela Paz said the DOH is conducting back tracing and investigation.

She said the new detected variant is not yet a "variant of concern" and remains as a "variant of interest" as per the announcement of the World Health Organization.

On Sunday, DOH confirmed a 35 year old woman who was asymptomatic and tagged as recovered after undergoing a 10-day isolation period is the first Lambda case in the country.

Asked about a recent Japanese research on vaccine efficacy against the variant, which was first detected in Peru, Dela Paz said it still needs further study.

"It is showing a characteristic that antibodies may have a hard time neutralizing the virus... But we still need to study this," she said.

Dela Paz said the Philippine Genome Center will further expand its genome biosurveillance to Visayas and Mindanao to be able to conduct their own sequencing. Ella Dionisio/DMS