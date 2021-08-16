Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso tested positive for COVID-19, the Manila Public Information Office said in its Twitter account Sunday.

''I felt some cough, colds. My body aches right now,'' said Domagoso, the Manila Public Information Office added.

He was brought to the Sta. Ana Hospital.

Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna tested positive for COVID-19 on August 8. Domagoso said Saturday night Lacuna's condition is improving.

Domagoso assured residents the City of Manila will continue its operations and efforts against COVID-19, the Manila Public Information Office said.