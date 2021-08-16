The National Capital Region (NCR), which has been under enhanced community quarantine since August 6, has averaged more than 3,000 cases a day, OCTA Research said in a report Sunday.

NCR has averaged 3,066 cases from August 8 to 14, up 47 percent , it said.

OCTA added that ICU occupancy in the NCR went above 70 percent.

The average daily attack rate in the NCR is 21.95, it said.

Nationally, the Philippines is averaging is averaging 11, 127 cases a week, up 29 percent from the previous week.

''It is very likely that new cases will continue to increase to next week,'' said OCTA.

The Department of Health said Saturday cases reached 14, 249, the second highest since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year. DMS