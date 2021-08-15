Government forces nabbed an alleged sub-leader of the Daulah Islamiyah-Maguid Group in a checkpoint operation in Maguindanao on Wednesday.

Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr.,, chief of the Western Mindanao Command, said the 1st Mechanized Infantry Battalion, Shariff Aguak Municipal Police Station, and 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company arrested Kalid Andalani Kalaing, alias Kumander Kalid during a checkpoint at Lining Patrol Base in Barangay Labu Labu, Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao at about 2:30 p.m.

Col. Pedro Balisi, commander of Army's 1st Mechanized Infantry Brigade said Kalaing who was onboard a white Toyota pick-up was on his way to Isulan, Sultan Kudarat from Cotabato when he was captured by the government forces.

"He was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest docketed under Criminal Case No. 19-5041 for carnapping with homicide issued on June 13, 2019, by Presiding Judge Lorenzo Balo of Branch 19-Isulan," said Balisi.

"The apprehended personality is now under the custody of the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, Maguindanao Provincial Police Office for the filing of appropriate charges," he added.

Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, Commander of JTF Central said patrol bases were alerted for possible retaliation by Kalaing's cohorts. Robina Asido/DMS