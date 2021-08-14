The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday recorded the second highest COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

In its latest data, DOH recorded 13,177 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total cases in the country to 1,713,302.

The first highest COVID-19 cases recorded was last April 2 with 15,310 new cases.

DOH recorded a total of 299 new deaths among COVID-19 patients which raised total fatalities to 29,838 while 4,322 COVID-19 patients recovered, boosting total recoveries to 1,587,069.

The health department said four laboratories were unable to submit their data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System (CDRS) last August 11.

Meanwhile, there remain 96,395 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

Of the active cases, 95.8 percent are mild cases, 1.4 percent are severe , 1 percent asymptomatic, 0.97 percent moderate and 0.8 percent critical . Ella Dionisio/DMS