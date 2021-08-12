Distribution of cash assistance in the city of Manila pushed through on Wednesday led by the Manila Department of Social Welfare and Development (MDSWD) and Manila Police District (MPD) in Barangay 151, Tondo around 8 am.

In his announcement Tuesday night, Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso expressed his gratitude to President Rodrigo Duterte and the other agencies of the government as he assured the people that the distribution of cash assistance in Manila will also start on Wednesday.

"Thank you very much to President Duterte, to the DSWD (Department of Social Welfare), DILG (Department of Interior and Local Government) and the Department of National Defense. The delivery of cash assistance to every family of Manilenyo will be pushed through tomorrow like the other 16 cities and town in Metro Manila," he said.

Domagoso urged Manilans to be disciplined and follow the health protocols during distribution of the cash assistance in their barangay.

"Tomorrow the Manila Department of Social Welfare will deploy the cash assistance. Congratulations to all of you, I am happy that the cash assistance is now ready for distribution tomorrow but I am asking you let's behave and show discipline," he said.

Domagoso said he is trying to collect more funds so beneficiaries of cash assistance will receive their share as funds allocated by the national government is less than the amount the city received during ECQ implementation last April.

In a previous announcement, Domagoso said the city needs P34,648,000 in addition to the P1,488,630,000 allocated by the national government to the city of Manila. DMS