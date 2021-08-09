The province of Bataan was placed enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) starting Sunday, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque announced.

"President Rodrigo Roa Duterte approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to place Bataan under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) beginning August 8 until August 22, 2021," he said.

It can be recalled that the areas in Central Luzon including Bataan are initially placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) a much relax quarantine classification until August 15, 2021.

Other areas under lockdown Metro Manila from August 6 to 20; Laguna, Iloilo City and Cagayan de Oro from August 6 to 15. Robina Asido/DMS