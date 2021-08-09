Bataan placed under ECQ for 15 days starting today
The province of Bataan was placed enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) starting Sunday, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque announced.
"President Rodrigo Roa Duterte approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to place Bataan under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) beginning August 8 until August 22, 2021," he said.
It can be recalled that the areas in Central Luzon including Bataan are initially placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) a much relax quarantine classification until August 15, 2021.
Other areas under lockdown Metro Manila from August 6 to 20; Laguna, Iloilo City and Cagayan de Oro from August 6 to 15. Robina Asido/DMS