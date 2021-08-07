By Ella Dionisio

The Sulu provincial police director died after he was allegedly shot by a police officer in a quarantine control point (QCP) in Jolo Friday afternoon.

In a police report, Col. Michael Bawayan Jr was shot by Staff Sergeant Imran Jilah during his inspection around 4:20pm at QCP Big Bites in Barangay Asturias.

The security of Bawayan retaliated which resulted in the death of Jilah.

Bawayan was rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Investigators have yet to determine what caused Jilah's action. DMS