The Department of Health (DOH) said Friday coronavirus disease cases surged to 10, 623 while 243 deaths were reported.

Both numbers were the highest since April when the National Capital Region and four nearby provinces were placed under enhanced community quarantine.

The positivity rate also climbed to 18.4 percent from 58, 372 persons tested.

This came as eight cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) and 29 other local government units have been placed under Alert Level 4 by DOH.

In Metro Manila, areas placed under Alert Level 4 are Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Pateros, Quezon City, Taguig, Malabon, Makati, and San Juan.

The DOH also added that Delta variant cases have been reported in 17 cities and one town in the NCR.

ICU bed use at NCR is at 61 percent.

Total cases are are 1, 638, 345 of which 74, 297 are active cases. Mild cases account for 94.8 percent with severe cases at 1.8 percent.

Total deaths are at 28, 673.

A total of 3, 127 persons recovered from COVID-19. DMS