Former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr on Wednesday said the support he will receive from local political leaders will determine if he will pursue running for president in next year’s polls.

During the Laging Handa public briefing, Marcos said it is still too early to decide despite his name being among preferred candidates in some election surveys.

“It is the usual thing. When you see that there is solid support for you and that you know, the official campaign is not run by itself. If you are with a lot of people ? you have a vice president, you have senators, you have governors, you have mayors ? I will look at that. Right now, the alliances are becoming very important,” he said.

“My tendency, for me, is to go down to the grassroots and talk to the political leaders,” he added.

Marcos said he has to know if local leaders are ready to support him.

“If you have all of that, and you feel the context of whatever else is happening, that there’s a way to win, then that’s when you run. That’s when you run that. Until that is clear, it will be premature to make that kind of decision,” he said.

Marcos said the filing of candidacy is in October.

Last 2016, Marcos ran for vice presidency but lost to Leni Robredo.

He filed an election protest but this was dismissed by the Supreme Court. Ella Dionisio/DMS