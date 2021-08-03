Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Benhur Abalos on Monday said mayors in the National Capital Region (NCR) agreed to implement an 8pm to 4am curfew starting August 6.

"The mayors have already discussed and they unanimously agreed that starting August 6, the curfew will be from 8pm to 4am," Abalos said in a Palace briefing.

As for implementing a liquor ban, Abalos said it is up to the mayors.

He said Makati City, Taguig City, Las Pinas City, and Pasig will not implement a liquor ban.

Asked about the use of quarantine pass, Abalos said mayors will require a quarantine pass per family during the two-week enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

"Each LGU will give instructions. It will be the same practice as before since it is effective in lowering the number of cases," he said.

He said they have no time to impose a unified quarantine pass.

"LGUs have their own procedure... Having unified (quarantine pass) is too late. We only have four to five days," he added.

During the Laging Handa public briefing, Interior Undersecretary and spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said the DILG was informed about the use of quarantine passes.

"This will be in order for the people to have orderly vaccination and for them to be able to buy foods and medicines," Malaya said.

Abalos said Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano has imposed certain control points outside Metro Manila during the one week imposition of general community quarantine (GCQ) with heightened and additional restrictions.

"Once it is already ECQ, the border controls will be within NCR only," he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS