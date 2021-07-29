By Ella Dionisio

An alleged high-ranking member of a group affiliated with a wing of a Yakuza syndicate wanted for murder in Japan was arrested in Manila by operatives of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) last July 22.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente on Wednesday said Toyama Yuji, 58, was arrested around 4pm to 5pm during an operation along Roxas Blvd. by the fugitive search unit through a mission order he released after receiving information from the Japanese authorities about the suspect.

Morente said based on his records, Toyama was found to be an undocumented alien and is overstaying in the country.

“We received information about his crimes last week, and we immediately conducted a manhunt to locate and arrest him,” he said.

“He will be deported for being an undesirable, overstaying and undocumented alien and his name will be included in our blacklist to prevent him from re-entering the country,” he added.

Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval said Toyama was roaming around Pasay City for a week before he was arrested.

"Apparently, he has been in distress, roaming around the streets of Pasay for a week," Sandoval said.

She said Toyama has been staying in the country since September 2009.

Japanese authorities said Toyama is allegedly an executive member of the Komura Kai Sagamihara branch which is affiliated with the Kyokuto Kai wing of the Yakuza syndicate.

An arrest warrant was reportedly issued against him by a Japanese court 20 years ago for killing a compatriot.

Toyama allegedly conspired with five accomplices in fatally shooting the victim before carrying his body to Sagamihara City aboard a car, which they buried and abandoned afterwards.

Toyama is detained at the BI warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City pending deportation. DMS