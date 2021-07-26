The country is expecting to receive a total of 171 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine within the year, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said on Saturday night.

During the Talk to the People with President Rodrigo Duterte, Dominguez said 171 million doses expected to arrive this year is "more than enough" to complete the inoculation of the entire adult population.

"The total we are expecting to receive this year is 171 million doses. So those 171 million is more than enough to vaccinate the entire adult population of the Philippines and the money is already available for that. So there is no problem with the money for this year. Hopefully, everybody will agree to be vaccinated," he said.

"We just want to assure the public that we have - through the first half of this year, we received 20 million vaccines... Actually, by yesterday, we already received 30 million vaccines," said Dominguez.

Dominguez said the country expects to receive around 65 million from July 1st until September 30.

''That’s the third quarter, and around 55 million by the end of, by the end of the third quarter," he added.

Dominguez said the government allotted 45 billion pesos budget for next year's additional vaccinations.

"Now, for next year, we will just have, we just had a meeting with (Budget) Secretary (Wendell) Avisado and (Health) Secretary (Francisco) Duque yesterday, and we noted that we have in the budget for next year already 45 billion pesos for additional vaccinations," he said.

"Just to assure you, yourself, Mr. President, and the health community, we do have the money for that. Now the question is: How do we use that money? Are we going to need booster shoots? Are we going to need another set of vaccinations? Whatever it is, please tell us so that we can, we can properly allocate these funds," he added.

Dominguez said the country will be ''good beyond 2022'' in terms of funds ti buy vaccines.

"So, Mr. President, I don’t think we are good only until six months, I think we are good beyond 2022. Okay, so it is not going to be easy, but with the moves that you have made from 2016 to 2019, we are ready to handle this problem financially, and that is due to you, Mr. President," Dominguez said. Robina Asido/DMS