The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed Thursday night there are local Delta variant cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

''Clusters of Delta variant cases were seen to be linked to other loca cases, therefore, exhibiting local transmission,'' said a DOH statement.

The DOH cited phylogenetic analysis by the Philippine Genome Center, and case investigation by the DOH Epidemiology Bureau, and the regional and local epidemiology and surveillance unit.

The announcement was made after the DOH earlier in the day said there were 12 Delta Variant cases, putting the total to 47. All of the 12 are local cases.

Central Luzon accounted for six cases, National Capital Region with three cases, Calabarzon with two cases, and Bicol Region with one case. All have been reported as recovered.

There are three dead, eight active cases and 36 recovered.

OCTA Research fellow Guido David said only genome sequencing can confirm the rise in NCR cases is due to the Delta variant.

The DOH is reminding the public to follow minimum public health standards and said everyone must get vaccinated when it is their turn.

The public is also advised to avoid unnecessary travels and gatherings. DMS