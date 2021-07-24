President Rodrigo Duterte has approved travel restrictions for all travelers coming from Malaysia and Thailand or those with travel history to these two countries within the last 14 days preceding arrival in the Philippines, Malacañang said on Friday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in an announcement at state-run PTV4 television station, said the recommendation was made by the Inter-Agency Task Force amid the surging cases of COVID-19 Delta variant in the two Southeast Asian countries.

"Beginning 12:01 am of July 25, 2021 until 11:59 pm of July 31, 2021, such travelers shall be prohibited from entering the Philippines," said Roque, who is also the IATF spokesman.

Passengers already in transit from Malaysia and Thailand, and all those who have been to the same within 14 days immediately preceding arrival to the Philippines, who arrive before 12:01 am of July 25 may still be allowed to enter the country but will be required to undergo a full 14 day facility quarantine, notwithstanding a negative Reverse Transcription - Polymerase Chain Reaction result, he said.

"These travel restrictions, however, are subject to the same exceptions on repatriation and special commercial flights for Filipinos, but they have to follow the prescribed testing and quarantine protocols," Roque said.

He said the action is undertaken to prevent further spread and community transmission of COVID-19 variants in the country.

The Philippines has also existing travel restrictions on Indonesia, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, and Oman. Celerina Monte/DMS