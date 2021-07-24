President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to place the National Capital Region (NCR) under general community quarantine (GCQ) "with heightened restrictions" beginning July 23 until the end of the month amid cases of COVID-19 Delta variant, Malacañang said on Friday.

With this, children five years old and above are no longer allowed outdoors, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced at state-run PTV television network.

"The same IATF rules would be observed when NCR was previously under GCQ with heightened restrictions," he said.

Prior to this, NCR was under normal GCQ.

Also placed under GCQ with heightened restrictions are Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur, which were previously under modified general community quarantine, until July 31.

From modified enhanced community quarantine, Davao de Oro and Davao del Norte have been placed under GCQ with heightened restrictions effective July 23 until July 31.

"As these areas will be placed under GCQ with heightened restrictions, children five years old and above will not be allowed to go to outdoor areas, as provided for under IATF Resolution No. 125 (s.2021)," Roque said.

Davao del Sur, which was previously MECQ, is placed under GCQ starting July 23 until July 31. DMS