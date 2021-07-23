Another nine Japanese fugitives allegedly wanted for telecommunication fraud were deported on Thursday, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said.

Commissioner Jaime Morente said Matsuoka Shunjiro, Haga Kenji, Yoshizawa Shinichi, Takeda Tasuya, Araki Toshiya, Ogawa Takuma, Hiramura Takashi, Kiya Yasuke, and Ichimura Shuichi were escorted by Japanese police and left for Narita, Japan via Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.

They were among the 34 Japanese caught by the BI's Fugitive Search Unit in the Makati City last November 2019.

“They were involved in voice phishing and telephone fraud operations that targeted Japanese,” said Morente.

Friday last week, 10 members from the alleged syndicate group were deported to face their crimes in Tokyo.

Morente said the fugitives have been placed in the BI’s blacklist to bar their return to the country.

Japanese authorities earlier reported that the gang defrauded their victims of roughly two billion yen, equivalent to about a billion pesos. Ella Dionisio/DMS