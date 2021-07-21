Metro Manila mayors have urged the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to suspend its resolution allowing minors outdoors amid the confirmed local cases of COVID-19 Delta variant in the region.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Benhur Abalos brought up the decision of the local chief executives of the National Capital Region during President Rodrigo Duterte's "Talk to the People" aired on Monday night.

"The mayors had voted and we are requesting the IATF that the policy on 5 years old and up maybe suspended in Metro Manila," he said.

Echoing the statement of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, Abalos said the COVID-19 cases in NCR have been increasing.

He said the 5-year-old to 17-year-old children are not yet vaccinated and "they can be super spreaders.

"The mayors are united here. They have voted unanimously," he said, referring to the deferment of the resolution that allows minors to visit open spaces like parks.

But Abalos assured that the Metro Manila local government units are ready to deal with Delta variant.

The DOH has reported that there were 35 confirmed cases of Delta variant in the country and three of them were in the City of Manila.

One of the cases in Manila included a 58-year old female who died. There was also a confirmed case of returning overseas Filipino, who is a resident of Taguig City.

During the Talk to the People, it was not mentioned if the IATF has granted the request of the Metro Manila mayors. Celerina Monte/DMS