The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday recorded more than 5,000 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases.

In its latest Case Bulletin, the DOH said there were 5,411 new COVID-19 cases reported, bringing the total cases in the country to 1,507,755.

Among confirmed cases, 117 patients have died which brought the total fatalities to 26,714.

On the other hand, the DOH reported 5,439 newly recovered patients, brinnging the total to 1,433,851 COVID-19 recoveries.

The total active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 47,190.

Of the active cases, 91.9 percent were mild, 2.7 percent were severe, 1.9 percent were asymptomatic, 1.8 percent were moderate, and 1.6 percent were critical.

DOH said four laboratories were not able to submit their data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System (CDRS) last July 16. Ella Dionisio/DMS