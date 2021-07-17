The first batch of 1.6 million doses of J&J Janssen vaccines against COVID-19 arrived in the Philippines Friday afternoon.

The J&J Janssen vaccines, which are given only once, was donated by the US through the COVAX Facility.

The second delivery, which will be 1.6 million doses, is expected to arrive Saturday.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, in a statement by the Department of Health, World Health Organization and UNICEF, said these vaccines ''would be given to our senior citizens who are at risk for severe COVID-19 and deaths.''

''By fully vaccinating them, we could hopefully reduce hospitalization and decongest our hospitals.'' Duque added.

Earlier Friday, 1.15 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines arrived, bringing total number of doses to the Philippines at close to seven million. These were purchased by local government units and the private sector.

As of July 14, around 10 million Filipinos have been injected with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with four million finishing the required two doses.

Vaccination coverage among the senior citizens is only at 31 percent for the first dose. DMS