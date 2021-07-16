President Rodrigo Duterte led on Thursday the inauguration of a Japanese-funded 18-kilometer portion of Phase I of the Central Luzon Link Expressway in Tarlac province.

In a speech, Duterte expressed gratitude to the Japanese government for funding the project.

"The infusion of 12 billion pesos by the Japan International Cooperation Agency or JICA attests to the indispensable role of Japan as one of our most important partners in attaining inclusive progress through infrastructure development," he said.

Duterte said once completed, the 30-kilometer four-lane expressway will not only connect Tarlac City and Cabanatuan City, but will also improve access to several localities in Tarlac and Nueva Ecija.

"I am sure that our kababayans will be pleased that the usual 70-minute travel [time] between these two major cities in Central Luzon will be reduced to just 20 minutes," he said.

Duterte also said the project will improve movement of goods going to and from Metro Manila and Central Luzon, which will be beneficial to entrepreneurs, consumers, and the economy. Celerina Monte/DMS