By Celerina Monte

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and Japanese firm Daikin signed on Thursday an agreement to train some 1,000 Filipinos every year on air conditioning and servicing.

Under the deal, TESDA will provide a building inside the TESDA complex in Taguig City while Daikin will transform it into a "state-of-the-art" Heating, Ventilation, and Air conditioning Center.

Witnessed by Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa, TESDA Secretary Isidro Lapeña and Daikin Airconditioning Philippines, Inc. President Takayoshi Miki officially signed the memorandum of agreement in a ceremony held at the TESDA Women's Center.

Miki, in a joint press conference, said they hope to complete the center by November and after the inauguration, to start the training sessions.

"Maybe about 1,000 technicians will be trained every year," he said.

Lapeña said they are planning to replicate the program in other regions of the country.

He said the signing of the MOA aims to upskill the whole Philippine air conditioning industry; increase the number of installers; and update the latest technology.

"By upskilling our countrymen, the higher quality of work in both installation and servicing will be guaranteed. Increasing the number of capable installers is also the key to serve the untapped market. We can also take advantage of the latest energy-efficient technology," he said.

Koshikawa, in a speech, said he was convinced that the program to be implemented by TESDA and Daikin will provide the necessary skills for the Filipinos to be "at par with global standard."

"I'm grateful to see higly-skilled Filipino air conditioner installers and technicians from this program to come and work in Japan in the future," he said. DMS