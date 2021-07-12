The Department of Health said on Sunday that nearly 6,000 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases and over 100 additional deaths were reported from various parts of the country.

Based on its latest Case Bulletin, the DOH said there were 5,916 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total cases in the country to 1,473,025.

Three laboratories, however, were not able to submit their data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System (CDRS) last July 9.

Among the confirmed cases, the DOH reported that 105 more patients have succumbed to death, which brought the total fatalities to 25,921.

On the other hand, the DOH reported 6,127 COVID-19 patients who have newly recovered.

There are now a total 1,397, 403 COVID-19 survivors.

The health department said the country has 49,701 active COVID-19 cases.

Of the active cases, 89.3 percent were mild, 5.0 percent were asymptomatic, 2.4 percent were severe, 1.70 percent were moderate, and 1.5 percent were critical. Ella Dionisio/DMS