Children aged five and above in areas under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) and general community quarantine (GCQ) are allowed in some outdoor activities.

In a video message, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Inter-Agency Task (IATF) in a meeting last Thursday, allowed children in areas under the risk classification of MGCQ and GCQ, except those under heightened restrictions, to go outdoors.

Laguna and Cavite were placed under GCQ with "heightened restrictions" until July 15. The National Capital Region is still under GCQ but with some restrictions.

"Outdoor areas shall be limited to parks, playgrounds, beaches, biking and hiking trails, outdoor tourist sites and attractions as may be defined by the Department of Tourism (DOT), outdoor non-contact sports courts and venues, and al-fresco dining establishments in the previously mentioned areas," Roque said.

However, he said malls and similar establishments with mixed use of indoor and outdoor buildings and facilities are not included in the allowed outdoor areas.

Roque said children must observe minimum public health standards, such as wearing of face masks and social distancing.

"The local government units (LGUs) may increase the above age restriction of children depending on the COVID-19 situation in their respective jurisdictions," he said.

Children must be accompanied by parents or older people. Ella Dionisio/ DMS