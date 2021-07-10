Local government units (LGUs) have the option whether presenting a vaccination card is enough for a traveler to visit their areas.

“Interzonal travel allowed under the pertinent resolutions of the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) and the Omnibus Guidelines on the Implementation of Community Quarantine in the Philippines, as amended, local government units may accept a COVID-19 vaccination card duly issued by a legitimate vaccinating establishment (or) authority, whether local or foreign; or certificate of quarantine completion showing the holder’s vaccination status as may be issued by the Bureau of Quarantine, whichever is applicable, as an alternative to RT-PCR testing requirement which the local government may require,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a video message.

“This means that LGUs retain the discretion in requiring RT-PCR testing or accepting duly issued COVID-19 vaccination cards for allowed interzonal travel,” he added.

In a radio interview, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said travelers who will be allowed to only present their vaccination cards are still subject to health screening.

“If they are showing symptoms (upon arrival), then they will be undergo testing and seven days quarantine or (if) in their health declaration they said they are exposed or close contact (with COVID-19 patient) then they will still be test and quarantined for seven days. Those are the measures,” he said.

“Just to be sure. Let’s give those LGUs who are concerned a chance and eventually if there will be no problem or (COVID-19) spike in areas where only vaccination cards are requirement, other LGUs will follow,” he added.

Roque also reiterated that intrazonal movement of fully vaccinated senior citizens within general community quarantine (GCQ) and MGCQ (modified general community quarantine) areas shall continue to be allowed, subject to the presentation of a COVID-19 vaccination card or certificate of quarantine completion.

Roque warned that those who will present forged or falsified vaccination cards shall be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Año also encouraged the public to get vaccinated instead of using fake vaccine cards.

He said the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) will soon release a unified system using QR codes as proof of one's vaccination.

"The (QR codes) cannot be forged," he said.

"We encourage everyone to get vaccinated, it's free," Año added. Ella Dionisio/DMS