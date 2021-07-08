By Celerina Monte

President Rodrigo Duterte said he is "sold to the idea" and is "seriously thinking" of running for vice president in the 2022 elections as he pushed for Senator Christopher "Bong" Go as his possible presidential bet.

Duterte made the statement in a recorded meeting with members of his political party, PDP-Laban, on Tuesday and which was aired only Wednesday at state-run PTV4 television network and government's social media sites.

"To the proposition that I run for vice president, I'm a bit sold to the idea, meaning to say, I am seriously thinking of running for vice president," he said.

During the meeting, PDP-Laban acting vice president and Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi read again and submitted thick folders, which the Cabinet official said contain the list of officials and their contact numbers nationwide who have expressed support for Duterte to run for vice president.

"So as we went around the provinces, Mr. President, we heard, we listened to the messages of support for you and your administration. We have collected and filed these manifestos of support from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, PDP-Laban members and non-members who wanted to express their unity and full support in your steadfast leadership as they recognize the gains you have made in the battle against drugs, terrorism, armed conflict, corruption, and poverty," Cusi said.

He said they wanted a transition of leadership that will guarantee continuity of economic and infrastructure projects under the Duterte administration.

"These petitions and resolutions coming from various local governments, from the islands of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, representing PDP-Laban members and members of other political parties are now presented here to urge and convince you, Mr. President, to run for vice president and to choose your running mate for president in 2022 national elections," said Cusi.

While Duterte was seriously thinking of running for vice president, he also raised concern that even if he wins in the polls next year and yet his president will not be his ally, he may end up an "inutile" official.

He said the president who should win next year must be someone whom he could work with.

"I hope the next president will adopt the same mindset," Duterte said.

He expressed hope that Go, who was also present in the meeting, be selected as the presidential candidate of the PDP-Laban.

Most of the PDP-Laban members who talked during the meeting expressed their support for Go's presidential bid.

Go said he has "no ambition" of becoming a president.

But he added, "consider me the last (choice). I'm not interested to run for the presidency...anyway, I leave my fate to God. I leave my fate to the Dutertes."

Presidential daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, is also said to be running for president in the 2022 polls.

Duterte again cited the reason why he did not want Sara to run for president.

He said he did not want his daughter to be embarassed by their critics, like former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV. DMS