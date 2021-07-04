The Department of Health (DOH) will delay the mix-and-match trials where different coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines will be used on individuals.

''It is most prudent to delay,'' said Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire in the virtual ''Laging Handa" hearing.

Citing the result of an all-expert group, Vergeire added: ''We are waiting for a study in the third quarter to see if it is really going to be safe if we mix and match.

DOST Undersecretary for Research and Development Rowena Cristina Guevarra had said along with the Department of Health, the trial was to start by end-June afte protocols are approved by the local Food and Drug Administration and once a permit is also issued by the Ethics Review Board.

"The DOH and the DOST agreed to conduct the clinical trial that is called as mix and match. There are two kinds here: One, your first brand on your first dose is different from the second dose. Second, for instance you're given the first and second dose of the same brand, we will see if we can give you a booster of a different brand (of vaccine)," Guevarra said.

Guevarra said they will use Sinovac brand as the baseline vaccine but still subject to the approval of the FDA.

Guevara said the trial will be conducted for 18 months but after three months into study, there will be initial results that will be submitted to the National Task Force on Vaccine. DMS