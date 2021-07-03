By Celerina Monte

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) warned on Friday of stronger eruption of Taal Volcano as it recommended the evacuation of residents within the seven-kilometer danger zone.

Phivolcs head Renato Solidum Jr., in the virtual ''Laging Handa'' public briefing, said the volcano had made five "small" explosions since Thursday. The biggest so far was one kilometer high and the four others, about 22 meters.

Asked of the possibility of bigger explosion, he said, "The Taal Volcano has already erupted. If the question is if stronger, the possibility is there."

But since the magma has already "de-gassed" on the upper part of the crater, Solidum said they expect the explosion not as strong as last year when there was a rapid climb of magma with more gas, resulting in stronger explosions.

The Taal Volcano also erupted in January last year affecting thousands of families.

"But there are also scenarios that when there is new magma supply coming from the deepest part (of the volcano), just like last year going beneath the volcano, if that happens, there is a possibility to have a stronger explosion compared to yesterday," he explained.

"That's what we should be monitoring closely," he added.

He said evacuation of residents is being implemented in five barangays in Agoncillo and Laurel towns, the nearest villages to the Taal crater.

There were at least 28 volcanic earthquakes that were recorded in the area but people never felt them, he said. DMS