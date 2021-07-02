The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) Thursday afternoon raised Alert Level 3 at Taal Volcano following a '' a short-lived dark phreatomagmatic plume 1 kilometer-high with no accompanying volcanic earthquake.''

Alert Level 3 '' means that there is magmatic intrusion at the Main Crater that may further drive succeeding eruptions,'' said Phivolcs.

''Phivolcs strongly recommends Taal Volcano Island and high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel, Batangas be evacuated due to the possible hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami, ''it said.

Phivolcs director Renato Solidum told dzBB ''it was short lived, five minutes but the eruption column is dark.'' Solidum said there is a possibility that a gas-driven explosion can happen.

Solidum said Phivolcs recommended the barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel be evacuated because these are seven kilometers from the main crater.

Solidum added that sulfur dioxide emission averaged 13,000 tons per day since Monday. He said these emissions will not reach Metro Manila. DMS