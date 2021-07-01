The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases came out on Wednesday the final community quarantine classifications of the provinces and cities for the whole month of July after considering the appeal made by some local government units.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the National Capital Region, Rizal and Bulacan will be under the general community quarantine "with some restrictions" starting July 1 until July 15.

Laguna and Cavite will be under GCQ with "heightened restrictions" on July 1 to 15.

The province of Apayao in the Cordillera Administrative Region will be under GCQ from July 1 to 15 after the IATF approved its appeal to be de-escalated from the modified enhanced community quarantine classification.

The province of Ifugao’s appeal to be de-escalated to MGCQ was also approved by the IATF.

Also under GCQ from July 1 to July 31 are Baguio City in CAR; City of Santiago, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino in Region 2; Batangas and Quezon in Region 4-A; Guimaras, Aklan, Bacolod City, Negros Occidental, Antique, and Capiz in Region 6; Zamboanga Sibugay and City of Zamboanga in Region 9; Iligan City in Region 10; General Santos City, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, Cotabato, and South Cotabato in Region 12; Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Norte, and Agusan del Sur in CARAGA; and Cotabato City in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Meanwhile, Cagayan in Region 2; Bataan in Region 3; Lucena City in Region4-A; Puerto Princesa in Region 4-B; Naga City in Region 5; Iloilo City and Iloilo in Region 6; Negros Oriental in Region 7; Zamboanga del Sur and Zamboanga del Norte in Region 9; Cagayan de Oro City in Region 10; Davao City, Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur, and Davao del Norte in Region 11; Butuan City, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Sur in CARAGA will be under MECQ beginning July 1 until July 15.

All other areas in the country will be placed under MGCQ for the whole month of July. Celerina Monte/DMS