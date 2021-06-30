The Philippine government has extended its travel restrictions for travelers coming from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates, and Oman until July 15.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the decision was made during the meeting of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases on Monday.

"Cognizant of the continuous prevalence of COVID-19 Delta variant and the need for the continued implementation of proactive measures and restrictions particularly on international border control, travel restrictions currently imposed upon India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates, and Oman (are) hereby extended until 15 July 2021," IATF Resolution No. 123 read.

Roque said there is no travel ban in Indonesia although the concerned government agencies have strengthened measures to ensure that Delta variant will not spread in the country.

"Foreigners are not allowed to enter the country, except those who have long term visas," he said.

While there were at least 17 cases of Delta variant reported in the country, authorities have said that there was no reported local transmission so far. Celerina Monte/DMS