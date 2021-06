The Department of Health (DOH reported 6, 096 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases on Sunday from 6, 871 on Saturday.

Deaths rose to 128 from 92 on Saturday.

A total of 6,912 persons recovered from COVID-19 from 8,720 on the previous day.

Active cases reached 52, 570 out of which 89.5 percent are mild, with 5.6 percent asymptomatic. Severe cases amounted to two percent of active cases. DMS