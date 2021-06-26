The Sandiganbayan Third Division ruled that former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Jesus Verzosa and five former police officers were guilty in connection with the alleged anomalous purchase of P131.5 worth of 75 rubber boats in 2009.

In an 88-page resolution, Sandiganbayan said Verzosa, PNP Deputy Director General Benjamin Belarmino, Jr.; former PNP Deputy Director General Jefferson Soriano, former Police Directors Luizo Ticman and Romeo Hilomen; and former Chief Superintendent Villamor Bumanglag were guilty beyond reasonable doubt of the crime of Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The Sandiganbayan sentenced them to six to eight years of imprisonment and perpetual disqualification from holding public office.

Meanwhile, the court acquitted former Police Director Ronald Roderos for the failure of the prosecution to prove his guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

A hold departure order issued against Roderos is recalled and the cash bond he secured for his provisional liberty is ordered released.

"With the death of accused Herold Ubalde, let the case be dismissed as to him," the Sandiganbayan said.

Versoza was appointed as the chief PNP by former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo in 2008. He retired in September 2010. Ella Dionisio/DMS