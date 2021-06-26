The funeral mass for former President Benigno Aquino III will be held 10 am Saturday at the Church of the Gesu at the Ateneo de Manila University, Quezon City.

This was announced by Abigail Valte, Aquino's ex-deputy spokesperson, in her Twitter account on Friday.

Archbishop Socrates Villegas, with brother priests, will preside over Aquino's funeral mass.

After the mass, the convoy shall proceed via C5 to SLEX, leading to Manila Mermorial Park.

''Those who wish to pay their respects along the route of the convoy are asked to observe proper health protocols,'' said Valte.

Aquino's urn, will be buried beside his parents, former President Corazon Aquino and ex-Senator Benigno Aquino Jr.

Aquino, 61, died Thursday morning in his sleep due to renal disease secondary to diabetes, his sister Pinky Aquino-Abellada said Thursday.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday declared a day of national mourning for Aquino, whom he succeed, from June 24 to July 3. DMS