The National Task Force (NTF) against COVID 19 on Wednesday said the 50, 000 doses of Sputnik V’s Component II vaccines will be delayed due to ongoing upgrades and latest developments on the vaccine.

In a statement, NTF Chief Implementer and Vaccine Czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr said the vaccine cluster received a formal communication last June 20 from the representative of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

“RDIF has committed to update the Philippine Government on the definite date of delivery of the vaccines,” Galvez said.

Galvez said the delayed vaccines are intended as the second dose for those who have been vaccinated early this month with the brand’s Component I vaccines.

He said they informed all local government units who have administered the first dose of Sputnik V to their constituents that the schedule for the second shot will be rescheduled.

He emphasized that this unforeseen delay will not compromise the efficacy of the vaccines.

“The Health Technology Assessment Council (HTAC) recommends that ‘persons aged 18 years and older may receive two vaccine doses at least 21 days apart’,” Galvez said.

“The Gamaleya Institute has provided real world data that Sputnik V delivers an efficacy rate of 79.4 percent on the 28th day after the first shot of component 1… The same level of protection will be guaranteed if the second shot is taken later than scheduled,” he added.

Galvez appealed for understanding as the same principle is being applied for those who missed their second dose due to illness and other medical conditions.

However, he stressed it is imperative to take both doses against COVID- 19.

“Likewise, Sputnik V is a viral vector-type of vaccine, the same technology used by other vaccine brands that require longer interval periods for the two shots,” he said.

“We seek your kind understanding that this development is beyond the control of the Philippine government. The manufacturer is seeking more ways to improve and upgrade the vaccine that would be more beneficial and would be more effective in battling the emergence of new variants,” he added.

The Gamaleya Institute, through the Russian Direct Investment Fund, has formally expressed to the Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) its intention to amend the interval period between the two doses of Sputnik V from the minimum 21 days to 90 days.

The FDA is studying this request with the supporting report submitted by the Gamaleya Institute so it can determine and recommend the appropriate interval period. Ella Dionisio/DMS