Three alleged members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) were killed by the government forces in Maguindanao on Sunday.

Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., Western Mindanao commander, said troops from Joint Task Force Central were conducting focused military operations around 5:52 am at Sitio Proper, Barangay Linantangan, Shariff Saydona Mustapha when they encountered around 10 BIFF members under Muslimin Amilil of the 2nd Division of Karialan Faction.

Vinluan said a firefight ensued which resulted in the death of three BIFF militants.

Troops also recovered war materials including three pistols, two hand grenades, eight grams of suspected shabu and P1,000 cash.

Recovered cadavers and materials were brought to 1st Mechanized Battalion headquarters for identification, documentation, and proper disposition.

“Congratulations to the troops of Joint Task Force Central for these significant accomplishments,” Vinluan said.

“Rest assured that the armed forces will continue to conduct focused military operations to hunt and pound on the enemies, and recover their strongholds and armaments,” he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS