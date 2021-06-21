The Department of Health reported on Sunday more than 5,000 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases.

In its latest Case Bulletin, the DOH recorded 5,803 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,359,015 cases.

A total of 84 more patients have succumbed to COVID-19, which brought the total to 23,621 deaths while 7,652 patients have newly recovered bringing total number of survivors to 1,277,715.

The DOH said only two laboratories were not able to submit their data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System (CDRS) last June 18.

Active COVID-19 cases in the country have remained at 57,679.

Of the active cases, 91.9 percent were mild, 3.7 percent were asymptomatic, 1.8 percent were severe, 1.3 percent were critical cases, and 1.29 percent areweremoderate. Ella Dionisio/DMS