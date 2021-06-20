The celebration of the 160th birth anniversary of national hero Dr. Jose Rizal was led by local government officials of Manila and capped with a 210-gun salute by the military on Saturday.

Manila Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna led the wreath-laying ceremony held at the Rizal monument in Luneta Park.

Aside from the Manila City officials, other police and military officers also joined the event.

The Department of National Defense said it "joins the nation in commemorating Jose Rizal's 160th birthday." Robina Asido/DMS