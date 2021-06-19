Five Chinese nationals and their Filipino driver were arrested for alleged abduction of another Chinese in Parañaque City on Thursday afternoon.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said the rescue was launched by Tambo sub station personnel who took prompt action to the reported kidnapping case of a Chinese Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) worker in the city around 1:40 pm.

The arrested suspects were identified as Li Yang, Zhou Hao, Liu Jie Yong, Zhang Jia Hao, Qui You Bo, all Chinese nationals and their driver Nelson Malavega.

Eleazar said based on the initial report the 23-year-old male victim was taken by suspects at the vicinity of Bradco Avenue corner Cuinco St, Aseana, Barangay Tambo and forced into a Toyota Hi-Ace Super Grandia van.

The commotion caught the attention of hotel security personnel who immediately reported the incident to Sub Station 2 of Parañaque City Police Station.

Eleazar said the duty personnel responded and arrested the suspects who are now under the custody of Parañaque City Police Station.

"I commend our ground operatives for immediate action on the reported kidnapping case which resulted in the arrest of these suspects.", he said.

Eleazar also commended the people within the community for immediately reporting the incident to police. Robina Asido/DMS