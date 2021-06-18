Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said cops will just caution people who do not wear face shields outside their residence while waiting for guidelines from the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease.

"While we are waiting for the guidelines from IATF, we will just caution those who do not wear face shield," he said.

Eleazar said since December people have been used to wearing face shield in enclosed spaces, in commercial areas, public transport and even in place of worship," he added.

Eleazar made this clarification after the Palace announced on Thursday that President Rodrigo Duterte wants to require people to only wear face shield in hospitals.

However, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said IATF may still appeal Duterte's decision and seek for continued use of face shields in enclosed areas. Robina Asido/DMS