President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday that he will surely back out from the vice presidential race in next year's elections if House Majority Leader Ferdinand G. Romualdez will run for the post.

"It's （joining in the vice presiderntial race） dependent on the word of honor that I gave to Romualdez. If he runs, count me out. I will support him," said Duterte in a speech during the re-enactment of the signing of the bills in Malacanang.

He said to break the impasse in the House speakership before, he promised to Romualdez to withdraw from speakership and allowed then Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and now Speaker Lord Allan Velasco to divide the term for the speakership.

Duterte said he instead promised Romualdez that he would support him in the vice presidential bid should he wish to. Celerina Monte/DMS