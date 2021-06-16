By Celerina Monte

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the placing of over 20 provinces and cities in the country under modified enhanced community quarantine, the second most restrictive quarantine classification, and maintained Metro Manila under general community quarantine "with some restrictions" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Duterte announced the new quarantine classifications from June 16 to 30 during his regular "Talk to the People" on Monday night.

To be placed under MECQ are the City of Santiago and Cagayan in Region 2 or Cagayan Valley; Apayao and Ifugao in the Cordillera Administrative Region; Bataan in Region 3 or Central Luzon; Lucena City in Region 4-A or Calabarzon; Puerto Princesa City in Region 4-B or Mimaropa; Naga City in Region 5 or Bicol Region; Iloilo City and Iloilo in Region 6 or Western Visayas; Negros Oriental in Region 7 or Central Visayas; Zamboanga City, Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga del Sur, and Zamboanga del Norte in Region 9 or Zamboanga Peninsula; Cagayan de Oro City in Region 10 or Northern Mindanao; Davao City in Region 11 or Davao Region; and Butuan City, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Sur in Caraga Region.

Aside from the National Capital Region, Bulacan will also be under GCQ with some restrictions while the provinces of Rizal, Laguna, and Cavite under GCQ "with heightened restrictions."

Also under GCQ from June 16 to 30 are Baguio City, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Abra, and Benguet in CAR; Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, and Quirino in Region 2; Batangas and Quezon in Region 4-A; Iligan City in Region 10; Davao del Norte in Region 11; General Santos City, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, Cotabato, and South Cotabato in Region 12; and Lanao del Sur and Cotabato City in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

"All other areas shall be placed under modified general community quarantine," Duterte said.

Meanwhile, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte also approved the extension of travel restrictions imposed upon India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, and Oman starting June 16 to June 30. DMS