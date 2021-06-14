Four alleged Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) members, including a sub-leader, were killed in an encounter with law enforcers in Sulu early Sunday morning.

Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., Western Mindanao commander, said combined elements of the military and police conducted a law enforcement operation to serve a warrant of arrest against ASG sub-group leader Injam Yadah around 2am in Barangay Alat, Jolo, Sulu.

Vinluan said the target of the operation and three of his cohorts opened fire at the operating troops prompting the government forces to retaliate.

The exchange of fires resulted in the instantaneous death of Yadah and three others.

Two of the neutralized cohorts of Yadah were identified as Al-Al Sawadjaan, the youngest brother of infamous bomber Mundi Sawadjaan, and alias Rauf/Raup while the other one was yet to be identified.

Maj. Gen. William Gonzales, Joint Task Force Sulu commander, said they have been hunting Yadah for a long time.

"He has a reputation of being extremely violent - beheading captured innocent civilians and security forces alike," Gonzales said.

"Finally, his hideous acts will now come to a full stop," he added.

Yadah was involved in the kidnapping of various foreign nationals and locals including the ex-wife and daughter of former Talipao Mayor Tambrin Tulawie in 2018.

His latest activity reported was the kidnapping of Rex Triplett in Sirawai, Zamboanga Sibugay and certain Dr. Moreno in Jolo in 2020.

He was also involved in the abduction of the recently rescued Indonesian nationals.

Military said Mundi’s brother Sawadjaan was a volunteer suicide bomber and improvised explosive device maker.

Seized from the house of Yadah were one M653 Carbine, one cal. 45 pistol, IED components, and 15 mobile phones.

Troops also captured Yadah’s wife identified as alias Jhing and rescued their three children.

"All the forces under JTF-Sulu are doubling their efforts to apprehend Mundi Sawadjaan. His brothers are now dead and we are optimistic that he will also be neutralized," Gonzales said.

"When that day comes, we can say that we have achieved total peace in the province. The local government and people here are one with us in this endeavor," he added.

Since January 2021, a total of 121 ASG personalities have been neutralized in Sulu. Among the 121, 18 were killed, 86 surrendered, and 17 were apprehended. Ella Dionisio/DMS