Ten people were injured after a fire razed a cargo vessel docked in Tondo, Manila last Saturday.

The Bureau of Fire-National Capital Region (BFP-NCR) said the fire started allegedly at the first hatch of the upper deck where the warehouse was located around 8:46 am at Muelle de la Industria, Port Area in Manila.

MV Titan 8, was owned by a certain Raymundo Cabatay from BIG R shipping lines.

The fire was raised at fifth alarm around 12:43 pm before it was declared out around 4pm.

The cost of damage was pegged at P30 million.

Around 100 houses and establishments were also affected by fire, leaving around 600 individuals homeless.

BFP-NCR said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said the vessel was docked at Delpan Wharf for refueling operation in preparation for its sea travel to Palawan.

Allegedly, an explosion was heard before the incident.

PCG said aside from the MV Titan 8 crew, two crew members from a nearby vessel were also injured from the incident.

On Sunday, PCG Marine Environmental Protection Command conducted water sampling to check the effects of the burned cargo vessel in the waters. Ella Dionisio/DMS