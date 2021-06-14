President Rodrigo Duterte honored all the modern-day heroes who have been at the forefront in fighting the coronavirus pandemic during the country's celebration of 123rd Independence Day on June 12.

In his speech at the General Gregorio del Pilar Monument, Provincial Capitol Grounds in Malolos City, Bulacan, Duterte urged Filipinos to honor their legacy through small acts of heroism, especially during this difficult time.

"As we commemorate this year’s Independence Day, let us honor our modern-day heroes ? our healthcare workers, law enforcement officers, and other frontliners who have been instrumental in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

"In the past year, they have risked their own lives and sacrificed their own comfort and security to ensure that our society will continue to function despite this crisis," he added.

He said a "Wall of Heroes" dedicated to all COVID-19 frontliners will be buillt in Libingan ng mga Bayani.

Duterte thanked all the frontliners for their service.

"The Philippines has indeed come a long way since the time of the heroes we honor today. We are now a nation that is modern, progressive, and ever thriving," he said.

Duterte said the continued progress will only be possible if everyone has a strong understanding and appreciation of the liberties that each of them enjoys today.

"Let us move forward in solidarity and give greater meaning to the freedom that our forebears achieved for us 123 years ago," he said.

In a statement, Duterte said challenges of the past year have tested everyone's character as a nation.

"Each of us has been called upon to be heroes in our own right --- in fighting for our survival and in devoting ourselves to the common good, just as our heroes did more than a century ago," he said.

"With their noble example inspiring us, we look forward to a brighter future filled with hope that we will overcome the challenges brought by this pandemic," he added.

Duterte hoped that the patriotic fervor would continue to burn in each other's hearts. Ella Dionisio/DMS