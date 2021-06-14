More than 7,000 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases were reported by the Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday.

In its latest Case Bulletin, the DOH recorded 7,302 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,315,639 cases.

A total of 137 more patients succumbed to COVID-19, which brought the total to 22,788 deaths while 7,701 more patients recovered, bringing the total number of survivors to 1,232,986.

The DOH said only one laboratory was not able to submit its data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System (CDRS) last June 11.

According to the DOH, there were 59,865 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

Of the active cases, 91.2 percent were mild, 4.6 percent were asymptomatic, 1.8 percent were severe, 1.3 percent were critical, and 1.2 percent were moderate. Ella Dionisio/DMS