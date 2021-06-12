The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has allowed the operation of indoor non-contact sports and historical sites and museums in the National Capital Region and four nearby provinces at limited venue capacity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on Friday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said this was approved by the IATF during its meeting on Thursday.

"The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Thursday, June 10, 2021, allowed the opening of indoor non-contact sports venues with Safety Seal Certifications such as gyms, fitness studios, skating rinks, and racket sports courts in the National Capital Region (NCR) Plus areas at 30% venue capacity," he said.

Roque, also the IATF spokesman, said allowed to open in Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal or NCR Plus are historical sites and museums at 20 percent venue capacity following health and safety protocols and the approval of the local goverment unit where the said sites may be situated.

"Guided tours in these historical sites and museums, however, remain prohibited," he said.

Metro Manila and the four surrounding provinces have been under general community quarantine "with restrictions" until June 15.

Roque earlier said the NCR Plus may shift to an "ordinary" GCQ by next week as hospital care utilization rate remains low. Celerina Monte/DMS