The Philippines may finally terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States if the latter fails to come up with a "satisfactory" explanation on how it mediated in the standoff between the Philippine and Chinese ships in Scarborough Shoal in West Philippine Sea in 2012, an official said on Thursday.

In a recent television interview, Duterte said he wants Washington to explain first why it failed to persuade China to totally withdraw from Scarborough Shoal during the standoff before discussing about the fate of the military treaty.

"I think he (Duterte) was clear. If the United States can give an explanation why it was only the Philippines which was allowed to withdraw from Scarborough and they (US) did not wait for China to leave also, perhaps there is hope for VFA," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press briefing.

"But if there is no satisfactory explanation, as what the President said, (the fate of VFA is) 'dim, dim', and I will just have to quote him on that," he added.

During the April 2012 standoff, the US acted as mediator between the Philippines and China to ease the tension.

According to government officials then, both the Philippine and Chinese ships were asked to withdraw from the Scarborough Shoal.

While the Philippine Navy ship left the area, China backed off for a moment and later returned. Since then, Beijing exercised de facto control of the Scarborough Shoal, which is also being claimed by the Philippines. Celerina Monte/DMS