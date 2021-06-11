President Rodrigo Duterte did not outrightly reject calls for him to run for vice president in the 2022 elections, Malacanag said on Thursday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that during the President's television inteview with Davao-based evangelist Apollo Quiboloy, he said he was resisting the calls.

"Well, the President's words are clear. I don't have to construe or interpret. He is resisting - that is the word used. So, he doesn't like but he did not say no," he said in a televised press briefing.

During the interview, Quiboloy asked Duterte of his answer on the resolution of his partyates in PDP-Laban urging him to run for vice president in next year's polls.

Duterte said, "I'm going to retire. Then this time, I will choose the presidential (candidate). Once he or she wins, they will say that's (a ploy) to perpetuate yourself in power, so, I'm resisting."

In an interview on Wednesday, Roque also indicated that Duterte's decision might come in December this year if he has to make a last minute decision by filing a certificate of candidacy substituting the official candidate of his party.

"Our Omnibus Election Code allows for that (substitution)," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS